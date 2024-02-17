Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.63.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

