TD Securities Cuts Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$7.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of SSL opened at C$5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$5.36 and a one year high of C$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$100,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $318,477 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

