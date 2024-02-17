Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 3.77% of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TETE. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 254,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 124,900 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Kim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TETE traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 25,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,584. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40.

About Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

