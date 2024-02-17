TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,863,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 347,598 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TELUS were worth $30,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TU. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in TELUS by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,912,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,263,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,554 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TELUS by 4.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,864,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $600,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,319 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in TELUS by 1.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,540,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,841,000 after acquiring an additional 368,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,682,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $390,898,000 after acquiring an additional 888,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,132,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $294,133,000 after purchasing an additional 999,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

TELUS stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $21.34.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.2793 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.14%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

