Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TDC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Teradata has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

