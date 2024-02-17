Terex (NYSE:TEX) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $62.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TEX. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE TEX opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average of $55.78. Terex has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In related news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,595,000 after buying an additional 205,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after buying an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Terex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,664,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Terex by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,691,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,100,000 after buying an additional 102,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Terex by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,040,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Further Reading

