TerraClassicUSD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $38.84 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $282.57 million and approximately $38.84 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00076310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00025336 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00019637 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006663 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001368 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,777,491,197 coins and its circulating supply is 8,968,885,641 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

