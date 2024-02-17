Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.25.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $3,553,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,399,500. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tetra Tech by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $179.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.95. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $131.19 and a fifty-two week high of $181.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.46 and a 200-day moving average of $161.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

