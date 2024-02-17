Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Texas Roadhouse has increased its dividend by an average of 82.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Texas Roadhouse has a payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $147.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.19 and a 200 day moving average of $110.30. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $152.55.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 35.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.24.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

