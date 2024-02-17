Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 146,055 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.28% of Textron worth $42,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Textron by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,287,657,000 after purchasing an additional 519,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Textron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,756,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,948,000 after buying an additional 220,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,148,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,220,000 after buying an additional 552,007 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $85.69 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.61.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

