The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNS. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,251,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,190 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 35,236 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 142,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,971,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,287,020,000 after buying an additional 1,279,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 903,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after buying an additional 178,668 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BNS opened at $47.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $54.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.7773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.