The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives $66.87 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KO

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE KO opened at $59.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.34. The stock has a market cap of $256.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.