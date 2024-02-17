The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

GRX opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 321,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 123,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 136,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 310,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 21,613 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

