The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance
GRX opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $10.43.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
