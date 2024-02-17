The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.3% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $6,437,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 45,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Home Depot by 3.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,535,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $466,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,048 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,899,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,402. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $368.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.08. The company has a market cap of $360.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

