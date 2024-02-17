The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.50.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $157.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $370.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.98. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $159.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,997 shares of company stock worth $39,904,358 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,956,117,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,619,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,269 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 742.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,986 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

