The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Holdings Cut by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,751 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.59% of Toro worth $138,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the first quarter worth $39,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Toro during the third quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Toro by 85.2% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE:TTC traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.76. 953,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.90. The Toro Company has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $117.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.02.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

