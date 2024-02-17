The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk comprises about 1.4% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $9,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

Trade Desk Stock Up 17.5 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $13.22 on Friday, hitting $88.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,562,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,306. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $94.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.