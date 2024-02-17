The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $12,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $239,875,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,378,000 after acquiring an additional 626,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,226,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 940.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,035,000 after buying an additional 321,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,045 shares of company stock worth $23,391,963. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $217.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $219.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

