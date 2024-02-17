The Wendy’s Company (WEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Wendy’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 51.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Wendy’s has a payout ratio of 80.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.6%.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wendy’s news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

