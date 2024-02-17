Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Hits New 1-Year High at $214.80

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$214.80 and last traded at C$214.38, with a volume of 220336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$212.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$201.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$180.11.

The firm has a market cap of C$97.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$197.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$183.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

In related news, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total value of C$103,095.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$88,367.58. In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80. Also, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total value of C$103,095.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$88,367.58. Insiders sold a total of 24,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,289 in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

