Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$86.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$94.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.62.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$80.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$144.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$82.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$82.23. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$75.89 and a one year high of C$93.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of C$13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.9324727 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.86%.

In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total value of C$3,496,050.00. In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total value of C$3,496,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total value of C$737,449.38. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,931. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

