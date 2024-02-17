Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Oppenheimer

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTD. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $83.20 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

TTD stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. Trade Desk has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $94.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 247.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average of $74.36.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after buying an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,462,000 after purchasing an additional 499,199 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978,352 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.