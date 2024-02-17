Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Down 2.9%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $5.02. 3,673,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 15,727,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Several research firms have commented on RIG. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Transocean by 446.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Transocean by 38.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Transocean by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

