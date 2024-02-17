Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNL. JMP Securities began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,136,000 after acquiring an additional 466,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,980,000 after acquiring an additional 636,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,515,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 74,254 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,830,000 after acquiring an additional 447,938 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $43.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

