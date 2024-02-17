Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised Trimble from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.57.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,799,973.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,147.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Peek acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,799,973.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,264 shares of company stock worth $465,698. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,126,000 after purchasing an additional 442,131 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 61,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

