Trimble’s (TRMB) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $59.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Trimble from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. Trimble has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,147.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,147.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,264 shares of company stock valued at $465,698 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Trimble by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Trimble by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

