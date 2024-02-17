TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

TriNet Group Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $127.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.36. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $130.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNET. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $324,692.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $324,692.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $314,121.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,622,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,952 shares of company stock worth $1,617,283 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TriNet Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TriNet Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

