TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.800-7.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion. TriNet Group also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.850 EPS.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $9.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.18. 812,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.11. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $73.86 and a 52 week high of $130.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.36.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered TriNet Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.67.

Insider Activity

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $314,121.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,622,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $324,692.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $314,121.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,622,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,283 over the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in TriNet Group by 1,609.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in TriNet Group by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

