TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10 to $2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43. TriNet Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80 to $7.35 EPS.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of TNET stock opened at $127.18 on Friday. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $130.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.18 and a 200-day moving average of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of TriNet Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $314,121.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,622,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $314,121.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,622,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $324,692.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,952 shares of company stock worth $1,617,283. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

