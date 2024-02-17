TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 489 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 109.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

IYE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 553,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,557. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.26.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

