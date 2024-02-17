TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,979 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in RTX were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,735,000 after buying an additional 60,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,996,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.01. 4,949,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,259,092. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average of $82.22.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.