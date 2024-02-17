TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned about 1.06% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 35,894 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000.

Get Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance

Shares of GGLL stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 147,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,696. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average is $31.13. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 million, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of -2.73.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2265 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.

(Free Report)

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.