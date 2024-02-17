TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 2,695 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,342 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,844,000 after buying an additional 65,053 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 304,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after buying an additional 99,006 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

