TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Trims Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 543,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,531,000 after acquiring an additional 18,435 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 28,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.77. The stock had a trading volume of 529,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,216. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.55. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $86.19.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

