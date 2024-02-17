TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $94.55 million, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, research analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in TRX Gold by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74,338 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

