TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
TRX stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $94.55 million, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38.
TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, research analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
