TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

TRX stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $94.55 million, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TRX Gold by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 995,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 339,930 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in TRX Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in TRX Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in TRX Gold by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in TRX Gold by 493.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

