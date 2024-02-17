Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.560-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Twilio also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.56-0.60 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a reduce rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.89.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. Twilio has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $759,333.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,984,495.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Twilio by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

