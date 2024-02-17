UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CBAY. Raymond James lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.15.

CBAY stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a current ratio of 22.76. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.28.

In related news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $120,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $120,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 18,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $435,599.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,029 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,444,000 after acquiring an additional 811,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,593 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,951,000 after acquiring an additional 558,562 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,465,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,460 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

