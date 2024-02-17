Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Gap Down to $14.01

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.01, but opened at $11.91. Udemy shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 968,432 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UDMY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Udemy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.32.

In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,710,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,208,908.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 357,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,710,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,208,908.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,538 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,355,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,812,000 after acquiring an additional 495,380 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,218,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,721,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,311,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,991,000 after acquiring an additional 922,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 116,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

