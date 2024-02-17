United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UAL. Redburn Atlantic cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.47.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UAL

United Airlines Stock Performance

United Airlines stock opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in United Airlines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in United Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in United Airlines by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.