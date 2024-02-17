United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

United Fire Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of United Fire Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Fire Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

