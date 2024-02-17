Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Universal Logistics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Universal Logistics has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics Stock Up 4.4 %

ULH stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. Universal Logistics has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $883.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ULH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 191,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.