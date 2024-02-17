Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of UTI opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $499.61 million, a PE ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Technical Institute

In other news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $78,472.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,615.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.