Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Short Interest Update

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 415,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Insider Activity at Upbound Group

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,041.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,922.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Upbound Group Price Performance

NASDAQ UPBD opened at $32.31 on Friday. Upbound Group has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $36.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.80 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,057.22%.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

