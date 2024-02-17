Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $183-$188 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.69 million. Upwork also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.770-0.810 EPS.

Upwork Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $13.73 on Friday. Upwork has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.17 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPWK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,177 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $319,348.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,550,430.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,177 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $319,348.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,550,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,302. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after buying an additional 1,589,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,257,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after buying an additional 966,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Upwork by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,625,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,461,000 after buying an additional 752,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Upwork by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,226,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,414,000 after purchasing an additional 660,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

