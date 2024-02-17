Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.170-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.0 million-$188.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.6 million. Upwork also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.770-0.810 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. Upwork has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,090.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $319,348.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,550,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,028 shares of company stock worth $1,015,302 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 575.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Upwork by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Upwork by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

