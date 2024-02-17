Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.09.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.64. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $43.41.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

