USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Price Target Raised to $23.00

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on USAC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.25.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $26.93. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.91 and a beta of 1.31.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $225.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 35,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $903,508.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,396,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,431,444.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,586,544 shares of company stock valued at $88,507,498.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 77,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 914.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 75,016 shares during the period. Objectivity Squared LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,429,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 85,692 shares during the period. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

