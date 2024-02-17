Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Reduced by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 14,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $509.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $491.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.20. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $343.39 and a 52 week high of $523.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

