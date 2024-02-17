Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $103.78

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.78 and last traded at $103.78, with a volume of 487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.71.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $852.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after buying an additional 27,464 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

